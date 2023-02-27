25th FGS service A-10 hydraulics at Gwangju

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Robert Pillsbury and Staff Sgt. Sawyer McDaniel, 25th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chiefs, unravel hoses of a hydraulic test stand to be used in servicing an A-10C Thunderbolt II at Gwangju Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 1st, 2023. Acting as a geographically separated unit, 25th FGS maintainers tested their communication and coordination while operating at Gwangju, away from home station at Osan Air Base, ROK. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)

Date Taken: 02.01.2023
Location: GWANGJU AIR BASE, 29, KR