    25th FGS service A-10 hydraulics at Gwangju [Image 2 of 4]

    25th FGS service A-10 hydraulics at Gwangju

    GWANGJU AIR BASE, 29, SOUTH KOREA

    02.01.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Robert Pillsbury and Staff Sgt. Sawyer McDaniel, 25th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chiefs, unravel hoses of a hydraulic test stand to be used in servicing an A-10C Thunderbolt II at Gwangju Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 1st, 2023. Acting as a geographically separated unit, 25th FGS maintainers tested their communication and coordination while operating at Gwangju, away from home station at Osan Air Base, ROK. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 21:25
    Photo ID: 7655627
    VIRIN: 230201-F-RI665-003
    Resolution: 5815x3869
    Size: 9.81 MB
    Location: GWANGJU AIR BASE, 29, KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th FGS service A-10 hydraulics at Gwangju [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Skyler Combs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    A-10
    Warthog
    Gwangju
    Contingency Operating Base
    Hydraulics
    51st FW

