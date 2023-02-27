U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 25th Fighter Generation Squadron prepare a hydraulic test stand to be used in servicing an A-10C Thunderbolt II at Gwangju Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 1st, 2023. Maintainers performed their duties away from home station at Osan Air Base, ROK as part of a contingency operating base training event, testing their coordination and resourcefulness as a geographically separated unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2023 21:25
|Photo ID:
|7655625
|VIRIN:
|230201-F-RI665-001
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|8.13 MB
|Location:
|GWANGJU AIR BASE, 29, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 25th FGS service A-10 hydraulics at Gwangju [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Skyler Combs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
