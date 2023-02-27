Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25th FGS service A-10 hydraulics at Gwangju [Image 1 of 4]

    25th FGS service A-10 hydraulics at Gwangju

    GWANGJU AIR BASE, 29, SOUTH KOREA

    02.01.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 25th Fighter Generation Squadron prepare a hydraulic test stand to be used in servicing an A-10C Thunderbolt II at Gwangju Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 1st, 2023. Maintainers performed their duties away from home station at Osan Air Base, ROK as part of a contingency operating base training event, testing their coordination and resourcefulness as a geographically separated unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 21:25
    Photo ID: 7655625
    VIRIN: 230201-F-RI665-001
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 8.13 MB
    Location: GWANGJU AIR BASE, 29, KR
    A-10
    Warthog
    Gwangju
    Contingency Operating Base
    Hydraulics
    51st FW

