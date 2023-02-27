U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Thomas Carden, left, adjutant general of Georgia, presents a certificate of retirement to Maj. Gen. Thomas Grabowski, former commander of the Georgia Air National Guard, Joint Force Headquarters, Marietta, Georgia, Feb. 28, 2023. Grabowski retired after more than 37 years of service after relinquishing command of the Georgia Air National Guard to Maj. Gen. Konata Crumbly. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2023 Date Posted: 02.28.2023 19:58 Photo ID: 7655539 VIRIN: 230228-Z-XI378-1044 Resolution: 2970x3712 Size: 7.67 MB Location: MARIETTA, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maj. Gen. Thomas Grabowski retirement [Image 15 of 15], by SMSgt Roger Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.