    Georgia Air National Guard change of command [Image 9 of 15]

    Georgia Air National Guard change of command

    MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2023

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons 

    116th Air Control Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the Georgia Youth Academy Honor Guard prepare to post the colors
    during the Georgia Air National Guard change of command ceremony, Joint Force Headquarters, Marietta, Georgia, Feb. 28, 2023. During the ceremony, Maj. Gen. Thomas Grabowski relinquished command of the Georgia Air National Guard to Maj. Gen. Konata Crumbly. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 19:57
    Photo ID: 7655533
    VIRIN: 230228-Z-XI378-1025
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 11.75 MB
    Location: MARIETTA, GA, US 
    This work, Georgia Air National Guard change of command [Image 15 of 15], by SMSgt Roger Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Georgia National Guard
    change of command

