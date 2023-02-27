U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Thomas Carden, left, adjutant general of Georgia, U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Konata Crumbly, center, commander of the Georgia Air National Guard, and Maj. Gen. Thomas Grabowski, former commander of the Georgia Air National Guard, stand at attention during the Georgia Air National Guard change of command ceremony, Joint Force Headquarters, Marietta, Georgia, Feb. 28, 2023. During the ceremony, Grabowski relinquished command of the Georgia Air National Guard to Crumbly. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons)

