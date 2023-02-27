U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Konata Crumbly, right, commander of the Georgia Air National Guard, salutes U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Thomas Carden, adjutant general of Georgia, during the Georgia Air National Guard change of command ceremony, Joint Force Headquarters, Marietta, Georgia, Feb. 28, 2023. During the ceremony, Maj. Gen. Thomas Grabowski relinquished command of the Georgia Air National Guard to Maj. Gen. Konata A. Crumbly. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2023 Date Posted: 02.28.2023 19:57 Photo ID: 7655530 VIRIN: 230228-Z-XI378-1011 Resolution: 4953x3302 Size: 9.07 MB Location: MARIETTA, GA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Georgia Air National Guard change of command [Image 15 of 15], by SMSgt Roger Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.