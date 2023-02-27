U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Thomas Grabowski, right, former commander of the Georgia Air National Guard, salutes U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Thomas Carden, adjutant general of Georgia, during the Georgia Air National Guard change of command ceremony, Joint Force Headquarters, Marietta, Georgia, Feb. 28, 2023. Grabowski relinquished command of the Georgia Air National Guard to Maj. Gen. Konata A. Crumbly during the ceremony. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2023 Date Posted: 02.28.2023 19:57 Photo ID: 7655528 VIRIN: 230228-Z-XI378-1009 Resolution: 4891x3261 Size: 10.92 MB Location: MARIETTA, GA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Georgia Air National Guard change of command [Image 15 of 15], by SMSgt Roger Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.