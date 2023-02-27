Maj. Gen. Thomas Grabowski retirement

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Thomas Grabowski, left, commander of the Georgia Air National Guard, presents his commander’s coin to Chief Master Sgt. Linda Washington, command chief of the Georgia Air National Guard, during the Georgia Air National Guard change of command ceremony, Joint Force Headquarters, Marietta, Georgia, Feb. 28, 2023. Grabowski presented the coin in appreciation for Washington’s service just prior to Grabowski relinquishing command of the Georgia Air National Guard to Maj. Gen. Konata Crumbly during the ceremony. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons)

