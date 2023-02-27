Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Gen. Thomas Grabowski retirement [Image 2 of 15]

    Maj. Gen. Thomas Grabowski retirement

    MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2023

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons 

    116th Air Control Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Thomas Grabowski, left, commander of the Georgia Air National Guard, presents his commander’s coin to Chief Master Sgt. Linda Washington, command chief of the Georgia Air National Guard, during the Georgia Air National Guard change of command ceremony, Joint Force Headquarters, Marietta, Georgia, Feb. 28, 2023. Grabowski presented the coin in appreciation for Washington’s service just prior to Grabowski relinquishing command of the Georgia Air National Guard to Maj. Gen. Konata Crumbly during the ceremony. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 19:58
    Location: MARIETTA, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen. Thomas Grabowski retirement [Image 15 of 15], by SMSgt Roger Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Georgia National Guard
    change of command

