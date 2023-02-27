The Georgia National Guard and guests gather for the Georgia Air National Guard change of command ceremony, Joint Force Headquarters, Marietta, Georgia, February 28, 2023. U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Thomas Grabowski relinquished command of the Georgia Air National Guard to Maj. Gen. Konata A. Crumbly. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2023 Date Posted: 02.28.2023 19:58 Photo ID: 7655525 VIRIN: 230228-Z-XI378-1001 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 14.4 MB Location: MARIETTA, GA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Georgia Air National Guard change of command [Image 15 of 15], by SMSgt Roger Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.