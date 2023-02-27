A Sip-n-Paint attendee paints a canvas at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 16, 2023. The African American Heritage committee held four basewide events in celebration of Black History Month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Briana Beavers)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2023 18:31
|Photo ID:
|7655354
|VIRIN:
|230216-F-OI882-1029
|Resolution:
|4920x3280
|Size:
|200.72 KB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
This work, AAHC brings Awareness for Black History Month [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Briana Beavers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AAHC brings awareness for Black History Month
