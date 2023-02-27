U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Janelle Brown, left, and Senior Airman Zyron Sykes, 23rd Wing Commander's Action Group members, paint canvases during a Sip-n-Paint event at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 16, 2023. The Sip-n-Paint event was a part of the four basewide events the African American Heritage Committee held in celebration of Black History Month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Briana Beavers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2023 Date Posted: 02.28.2023 18:32 Photo ID: 7655353 VIRIN: 230216-F-OI882-1022 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 221.31 KB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AAHC brings Awareness for Black History Month [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Briana Beavers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.