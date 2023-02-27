Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AAHC brings Awareness for Black History Month [Image 2 of 3]

    AAHC brings Awareness for Black History Month

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Briana Beavers 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Janelle Brown, left, and Senior Airman Zyron Sykes, 23rd Wing Commander's Action Group members, paint canvases during a Sip-n-Paint event at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 16, 2023. The Sip-n-Paint event was a part of the four basewide events the African American Heritage Committee held in celebration of Black History Month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Briana Beavers)

    This work, AAHC brings Awareness for Black History Month [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Briana Beavers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AAHC brings awareness for Black History Month

    Flying Tigers
    23rd Wing
