U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Janelle Brown, left, and Senior Airman Zyron Sykes, 23rd Wing Commander's Action Group members, paint canvases during a Sip-n-Paint event at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 16, 2023. The Sip-n-Paint event was a part of the four basewide events the African American Heritage Committee held in celebration of Black History Month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Briana Beavers)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2023 18:32
|Photo ID:
|7655353
|VIRIN:
|230216-F-OI882-1022
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|221.31 KB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, AAHC brings Awareness for Black History Month [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Briana Beavers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AAHC brings awareness for Black History Month
