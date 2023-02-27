Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AAHC brings Awareness for Black History Month [Image 1 of 3]

    AAHC brings Awareness for Black History Month

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Briana Beavers 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    Decorations adorn a Sneaker Gala hosted by the African American Heritage Committee at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 24, 2023. During the gala, names of black historical figures were placed on tables with QR codes directing attendees to corresponding information. The QR code information allowed attendees to educate themselves on black leaders of the past. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Briana Beavers)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 18:32
    VIRIN: 230224-F-OI882-1013
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AAHC brings Awareness for Black History Month [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Briana Beavers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AAHC brings awareness for Black History Month

