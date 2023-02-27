AAHC brings awareness for Black History Month

Decorations adorn a Sneaker Gala hosted by the African American Heritage Committee at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 24, 2023. During the gala, names of black historical figures were placed on tables with QR codes directing attendees to corresponding information. The QR code information allowed attendees to educate themselves on black leaders of the past. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Briana Beavers)

