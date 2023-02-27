Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMCB-5 Improves Pohnlangas Schoolhouse While Operating In Pohnpei [Image 3 of 8]

    NMCB-5 Improves Pohnlangas Schoolhouse While Operating In Pohnpei

    MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF

    02.23.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Phillip Allen 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5

    230222-N-N0819-1014 POHNPEI, Federated States of Micronesia (Feb. 22, 2023) – Construction Electrician 2nd Class Dylan Larkey, a Seabee assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, marks framework for a Pohnlangas Schoolhouse project Feb. 22. NMCB-5 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region and United States territories to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB-5 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. (U.S. Navy photo by Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Phillip Allen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 18:42
    Photo ID: 7655346
    VIRIN: 230222-N-NO819-1014
    Resolution: 1620x1080
    Size: 782.4 KB
    Location: FM
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB-5 Improves Pohnlangas Schoolhouse While Operating In Pohnpei [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Phillip Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Seabees
    7th Fleet
    NECC
    NMCB-5
    Pohnpei
    CTF-75

