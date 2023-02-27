NMCB-5 Improves Pohnlangas Schoolhouse While Operating In Pohnpei

230222-N-N0819-1042 POHNPEI, Federated States of Micronesia (Feb. 22, 2023) – Construction Mechanic 3rd Class Juan Valdez, a Seabee assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, cuts wood using a circular saw for a Pohnlangas Schoolhouse project Feb. 22. NMCB-5 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region and United States territories to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB-5 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. (U.S. Navy photo by Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Phillip Allen)

