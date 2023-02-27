SAN DIEGO (Feb. 24, 2023) Aviation Support Equipment Technician 1st Class David Holman, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), conducts weapon familiarization training on the M240B machine gun aboard the ship, Feb. 24, 2023. Essex is dry docked in San Diego conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Richard E. Anglin.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2023 Date Posted: 02.28.2023 17:32 Photo ID: 7655237 VIRIN: 230224-N-AH435-1079 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 1.03 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Essex Conducts Weapon Familiarization [Image 4 of 4], by SN Richard Anglin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.