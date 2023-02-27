USS Essex Conducts Weapon Familiarization

SAN DIEGO (Feb. 24, 2023) Operations Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Dixon, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), conducts weapon familiarization training on the M240B machine gun aboard the ship, Feb. 24, 2023. Essex is dry docked in San Diego conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Richard E. Anglin.)
