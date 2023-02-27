USS Essex Conducts Weapon Familiarization

SAN DIEGO (Feb. 24, 2023) Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Fernando Leyva, left, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Erin Parker, both assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), conduct weapon familiarization training on the M240B machine gun aboard the ship, Feb. 24, 2023. Essex is dry docked in San Diego conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Richard E. Anglin.)

