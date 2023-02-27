An artist's depiction shows an E-7A in flight. The E-7A is the Department of Defense's future tactical battle management, command and control and moving target indication platform scheduled to replace the E-3 Sentry Airborne Warning and Control System. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2023 17:14
|Photo ID:
|7655202
|VIRIN:
|230228-F-RU464-457
|Resolution:
|3000x1689
|Size:
|1.51 MB
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, E-7A, by SSgt Nicolas Erwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
