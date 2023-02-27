An artist's depiction shows an E-7A in flight. The E-7A is the Department of Defense's future tactical battle management, command and control and moving target indication platform scheduled to replace the E-3 Sentry Airborne Warning and Control System. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2023 Date Posted: 02.28.2023 17:14 Photo ID: 7655202 VIRIN: 230228-F-RU464-457 Resolution: 3000x1689 Size: 1.51 MB Location: VA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, E-7A, by SSgt Nicolas Erwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.