    181st Best OC/T competition [Image 4 of 5]

    181st Best OC/T competition

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Trenton Lowery 

    181st Multifunctional Training Brigade

    Sgt. First Class Koku Adzoble, assigned to the 181st Multi Functional Training Brigade, 1st Army Division West, conducts a call for fires exercise at the call for fires training center as part of the Best Observer/ Coach Trainer competition at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Feb. 28, 2023. The competition creates opportunity to provide special recognition to 1st Army OC/Ts who have demonstrated outstanding military performance, leadership, and achievements in their daily duties. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Trenton Lowery)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 17:12
    Photo ID: 7655191
    VIRIN: 230228-A-ZT447-089
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.5 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 181st Best OC/T competition [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Trenton Lowery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    181st
    eagle brigade
    best oc/t

