Soldiers assigned to the 181st Multi Functional Training Brigade, 1st Army Division West, conduct the Army combat fitness test as part of the Best Observer/ Coach Trainer competition at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Feb. 28, 2023. The competition creates opportunity to provide special recognition to 1st Army OC/Ts who have demonstrated outstanding military performance, leadership, and achievements in their daily duties. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Trenton Lowery)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2023 17:12
|Photo ID:
|7655189
|VIRIN:
|230228-A-ZT447-062
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.31 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 181st Best OC/T competition [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Trenton Lowery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
