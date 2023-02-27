Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Essex Sailors Volunteer

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Omar Dominquez 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    SAN DIEGO (Feb. 24, 2023) Sailors assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) and staff from Oliver Hazard Perry Elementary School pose for a photo during a volunteer event, Feb. 24, 2023. Essex is dry docked in San Diego conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Essex Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 17:10
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
