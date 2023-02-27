Air traffic controllers direct an inbound aircraft at Vance Air Force Base, Okla., Jan. 10, 2023. Controllers help Vance fly more than 50,000 sorties annually. (U.S. Air Force photos by Airman 1st Class Ashley Crist)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2023 16:02
|Photo ID:
|7654959
|VIRIN:
|230110-F-CP836-1008
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|VANCE AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Traffic Controllers [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Ashley Crist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT