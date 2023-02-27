Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Traffic Controllers [Image 1 of 2]

    VANCE AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ashley Crist 

    71st Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    Air traffic controllers direct an inbound aircraft at Vance Air Force Base, Okla., Jan. 10, 2023. Controllers help Vance fly more than 50,000 sorties annually. (U.S. Air Force photos by Airman 1st Class Ashley Crist)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 16:02
    Photo ID: 7654959
    VIRIN: 230110-F-CP836-1008
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: VANCE AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Traffic Controllers [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Ashley Crist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAF
    ATC
    Vance Air Force Base

