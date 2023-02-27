Instructors from the 94th Training Division evaluate their students on treating trauma patients using state-of-the-art dummies in a high-stress field combat scenario at Fort Hunter Liggett, Ca. on February 17, 2023 during the new Comprehensive Medical Training (CMT) course. The two-week long CMT course allows medical specialists and combat medics (68W Military Occupational Specialty) to sharpen their essential skills in one consolidated course to meet their biennial recertification requirements. Students also gain insights and the most up-to-date medical training guidance from their instructors' breadth of experience and expertise.



Before the implementation of the CMT class, Soldiers had to take multiple courses to recertify every two years, which could often be a slow and cumbersome process. CMT has streamlined the recertification process to be more efficient and effective for medical specialists, according to instructors from the 94th Training Division. The 94th is part of the 80th Training Command (The Army School System), one of the U.S. Army Reserve's premier training organizations that teaches nearly 150 individual classes from 12 unique Career Management Fields in operations, operations support, and force sustainment.



Photo by U.S. Army Master Sgt. Benari L. Poulten, 80th Training Command Public Affairs Office.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2023 Date Posted: 02.28.2023 16:01 Photo ID: 7654935 VIRIN: 230217-A-PZ247-990 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 1.4 MB Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US Hometown: JOLON, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Comprehensive Medical Training Streamlines Recertification Process for Medical Specialists [Image 6 of 6], by MSG Benari Poulten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.