    Comprehensive Medical Training Streamlines Recertification Process for Medical Specialists [Image 2 of 6]

    Comprehensive Medical Training Streamlines Recertification Process for Medical Specialists

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Benari Poulten 

    80th Training Command (Reserve)

    Instructors from the 94th Training Division evaluate their students on treating trauma patients using state-of-the-art dummies in a high-stress field combat scenario at Fort Hunter Liggett, Ca. on February 17, 2023 during the new Comprehensive Medical Training (CMT) course. The two-week long CMT course allows medical specialists and combat medics (68W Military Occupational Specialty) to sharpen their essential skills in one consolidated course to meet their biennial recertification requirements. Students also gain insights and the most up-to-date medical training guidance from their instructors' breadth of experience and expertise.

    Before the implementation of the CMT class, Soldiers had to take multiple courses to recertify every two years, which could often be a slow and cumbersome process. CMT has streamlined the recertification process to be more efficient and effective for medical specialists, according to instructors from the 94th Training Division. The 94th is part of the 80th Training Command (The Army School System), one of the U.S. Army Reserve's premier training organizations that teaches nearly 150 individual classes from 12 unique Career Management Fields in operations, operations support, and force sustainment.

    Photo by U.S. Army Master Sgt. Benari L. Poulten, 80th Training Command Public Affairs Office.

    Date Taken: 02.17.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 16:01
    Photo ID: 7654925
    VIRIN: 230217-A-PZ247-687
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US 
    Hometown: JOLON, CA, US
    U.S. Army Reserve
    Fort Hunter Liggett
    CMT
    80th Training Command
    94th Training Division
    Comprehensive Medical Training

