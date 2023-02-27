Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ECC EXERCISE [Image 5 of 5]

    ECC EXERCISE

    SPAIN

    02.24.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Sean P Rinner 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Feb. 24, 2023) Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, and NMCB 11, conduct an Evacuation Control Center(ECC) training exercise. The exercise trains to conduct host nation evacuations expeditiously and safely by conducting body searches in search of unauthorized items coming through the ECC. NMCB 1 operates as a part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 68 for deployment across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sean P. Rinner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 15:57
    Photo ID: 7654894
    VIRIN: 230224-N-RH019-0008
    Resolution: 4226x2817
    Size: 3.28 MB
    Location: ES
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ECC EXERCISE [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Sean P Rinner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Seabees
    NECC
    NMCB 1
    Hard Hat
    ECC
    RH019

