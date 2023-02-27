ECC EXERCISE

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Feb. 24, 2023) Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, and NMCB 11, conduct an Evacuation Control Center(ECC) training exercise. The exercise trains to conduct host nation evacuations expeditiously and safely by conducting body searches in search of unauthorized items coming through the ECC. NMCB 1 operates as a part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 68 for deployment across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sean P. Rinner)

