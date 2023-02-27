Volunteers distribute food to 1st Marine Division families

U.S. Marine Corps World War II veteran, Cpl. Dorothee Irwin, volunteers at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Dec. 21,2022. Veterans volunteered to hand out food to families with 1st Marine Division to give back to the community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Kennelly)

