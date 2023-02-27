U.S. Marines and volunteers with the 1st Marine Division Association of the Desert donate boxes of food to 1st Marine Division families at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Dec. 21, 2022. Veterans volunteered to hand out food to families with 1st Marine Division to give back to the community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Kennelly)
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2023 14:31
|Photo ID:
|7654661
|VIRIN:
|221221-M-ZZ999-1004
|Resolution:
|4480x6720
|Size:
|2.57 MB
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Volunteers distribute food to 1st Marine Division families [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Ryan Kennelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
