Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Volunteers distribute food to 1st Marine Division families [Image 1 of 5]

    Volunteers distribute food to 1st Marine Division families

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Kennelly 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    U.S. Marines and volunteers with the 1st Marine Division Association of the Desert donate boxes of food to 1st Marine Division families at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Dec. 21, 2022. Veterans volunteered to hand out food to families with 1st Marine Division to give back to the community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Kennelly)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2022
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 14:31
    Photo ID: 7654661
    VIRIN: 221221-M-ZZ999-1004
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 2.57 MB
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Volunteers distribute food to 1st Marine Division families [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Ryan Kennelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Volunteers distribute food to 1st Marine Division families
    Volunteers distribute food to 1st Marine Division families
    Volunteers distribute food to 1st Marine Division families
    Volunteers distribute food to 1st Marine Division families
    Volunteers distribute food to 1st Marine Division families

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Food
    USMC
    Holidays
    Volunteering
    Veterans
    1st Marine Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT