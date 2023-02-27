USS Farragut Departs Panama

230223-N-WQ732-1126

VASCO NUNEZ DE BALBOA, Panama (Feb. 23, 2023) – Cmdr. Nicholas Gurley, commanding officer of the Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Farragut (DDG 99), left, and Lt. j.g. Jennifer Pitts, officer of the deck, monitor operations in the pilot house as the ship prepares to depart from Vasco Nunez de Balboa, Panama, Feb. 23. USS Farragut is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Destroyer Squadron FOUR ZERO/Commander, Task Force FOUR FIVE’s mission. The mission includes combined naval operations, partnership building and acting as a service provider to Joint Interagency Task Force South by supporting counter illicit-drug trafficking in Central and South American waters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chelsea Palmer/Released)

