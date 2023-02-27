Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Farragut Departs Panama [Image 2 of 5]

    USS Farragut Departs Panama

    PANAMA

    02.23.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    230223-N-WQ732-1031
    VASCO NUNEZ DE BALBOA, Panama (Feb. 23, 2023) – Sailors assigned to the Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Farragut (DDG 99) handle mooring lines as the ship prepares to depart from Vasco Nunez de Balboa, Panama, Feb. 23. USS Farragut is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Destroyer Squadron FOUR ZERO/Commander, Task Force FOUR FIVE’s mission. The mission includes combined naval operations, partnership building and acting as a service provider to Joint Interagency Task Force South by supporting counter illicit-drug trafficking in Central and South American waters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chelsea Palmer/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 14:04
    Photo ID: 7654605
    VIRIN: 230223-N-WQ732-1031
    Location: PA
    USS Farragut Departs Panama
    PANAMA
    Departure
    USS FARRAGUT
    ARLEIGH-BURKE
    U.S. NAVSO/U.S. 4th Fleet

