A KC-46A Pegasus from McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, flies after a breakaway during aerial refueling training Feb. 10, 2022. Members from the 344th Air Refueling Squadron conduct aerial refueling with two KC-46 tankers to highlight the intricacies of aerial refueling and the tanker’s capabilities to be both the receiver and the tanker. (Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Felicia Przydzial)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2023 14:04
|Photo ID:
|7654601
|VIRIN:
|230210-F-MM027-0182
|Resolution:
|3648x2432
|Size:
|3.45 MB
|Location:
|MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Media flight with Israeli freelance reporter [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Felicia Przydzial, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
