    Media flight with Israeli freelance reporter [Image 1 of 3]

    Media flight with Israeli freelance reporter

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Felicia Przydzial 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A KC-46A Pegasus from McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, flies after a breakaway during aerial refueling training Feb. 10, 2022. Members from the 344th Air Refueling Squadron conduct aerial refueling with two KC-46 tankers to highlight the intricacies of aerial refueling and the tanker’s capabilities to be both the receiver and the tanker. (Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Felicia Przydzial)

    TAGS

    aerial refueling
    22 ARW
    KC-46

