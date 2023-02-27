436th CES fire department hosts veteran firefighter breakfast

Thomas Krass, 436th Civil Engineer Squadron deputy fire chief, talks with retired firefighters during a veteran firefighter reunion on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 24, 2023. The 436th CES fire department hosted the tour and welcomed 10 retired Team Dover firefighters to tour the modernized facilities and share their experiences with Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)
