    436th CES fire department hosts veteran firefighter breakfast [Image 3 of 7]

    436th CES fire department hosts veteran firefighter breakfast

    DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2023

    Photo by Mauricio Campino 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    David Curnock, retired firefighter, looks over old photographs during a veteran firefighter reunion on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 24, 2023. The 436th Civil Engineer Squadron fire department hosted the tour and welcomed 10 retired Team Dover firefighters to tour the modernized facilities and share their experiences with Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

