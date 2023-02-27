436th CES fire department hosts veteran firefighter breakfast

Theodore Walius, retired firefighter, tours a modern fire engine during a veteran firefighter reunion on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 24, 2023. Walius retired in 2003 after serving 20 years as a Dover AFB firefighter and was one of 10 retired Team Dover firefighters to tour the modernized facilities and share their experiences with Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)
