Dr. Eunice Gwanmesia, 436th Airlift Wing honorary commander, dons protective gear during an immersion tour on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 23, 2023. Established in 1992, the HCC program is a community outreach effort that builds upon the great relationships between local civic leaders and Dover AFB personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2023 11:09
|Photo ID:
|7654158
|VIRIN:
|230223-F-DA916-1044
|Resolution:
|3000x2400
|Size:
|3.67 MB
|Location:
|DOVER, DE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Honorary Commanders tour Mission Support Group [Image 7 of 7], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS
