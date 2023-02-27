SAN DIEGO (Feb. 16, 2023) - The Honorable Paul Landauer, Associate Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Data & Digital Transformation (FM&C), visits Fleet Readiness Center Southwest, Feb. 16, 2023. Mr. Landauer discussed future endeavors with the FRCSW Comptroller team and then toured the industrial facilities of the command. (U.S. Navy photo/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2023 Date Posted: 02.28.2023 11:18 Photo ID: 7654151 VIRIN: 230216-A-JO235-0004 Resolution: 3564x2300 Size: 1.61 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SES Landauer visits FRCSW [Image 6 of 6], by Maria Rachel Melchor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.