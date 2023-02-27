Honorary Commanders tour Mission Support Group

Laura Garofoli, Air Force Medical Examiner System honorary commander, fends off a 436th Security Forces Squadron Phoenix Raven team member in a training suit during an immersion tour on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 23, 2023. Honorary commanders toured the base and met with Airmen from various squadrons to familiarize themselves with the Team Dover mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

