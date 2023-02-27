Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SES Landauer visits FRCSW [Image 3 of 6]

    SES Landauer visits FRCSW

    UNITED STATES

    02.16.2023

    Photo by Maria Rachel Melchor 

    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest

    SAN DIEGO (Feb. 16, 2023) - The Honorable Paul Landauer, Associate Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Data & Digital Transformation (FM&C), visits Fleet Readiness Center Southwest, Feb. 16, 2023. Mr. Landauer discussed future endeavors with the FRCSW Comptroller team and then toured the industrial facilities of the command. (U.S. Navy photo/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 11:17
    #frcsw #frcswcomptrollerteam #navair #comfrc

