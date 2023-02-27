Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honorary Commanders tour Mission Support Group [Image 1 of 7]

    Honorary Commanders tour Mission Support Group

    DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2023

    Laura Garofoli, Air Force Medical Examiner System honorary commander, dons protective gear during an immersion tour on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 23, 2023. Established in 1992, the HCC program is a community outreach effort that builds upon the great relationships between local civic leaders and Dover AFB personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

