Laura Garofoli, Air Force Medical Examiner System honorary commander, dons protective gear during an immersion tour on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 23, 2023. Established in 1992, the HCC program is a community outreach effort that builds upon the great relationships between local civic leaders and Dover AFB personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2023 Date Posted: 02.28.2023 11:09 Photo ID: 7654145 VIRIN: 230223-F-DA916-1011 Resolution: 3000x2400 Size: 3.43 MB Location: DOVER, DE, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Honorary Commanders tour Mission Support Group [Image 7 of 7], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.