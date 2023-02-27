Panel members introduce themselves before engaging in a discussion about cultural identity, discrimination and achievements at the Black History Month lunch and learn panel at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 28, 2023. The panel participants included high-ranking leadership and veterans from across RAF Mildenhall and RAF Lakenheath. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2023 11:02
|Photo ID:
|7654130
|VIRIN:
|230228-F-NR913-0008
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.22 MB
|Location:
|MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lunch and Learn Panel concludes Black History Month events [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
