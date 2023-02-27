U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Justin Kamal Harper, 48th Fighter Wing postal clerk, gave a speech about racial unity at the Black History Month lunch and learn panel at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 28, 2023. Harper encouraged audience members to unite through experiences, achievements, and plights of black people as a community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2023 Date Posted: 02.28.2023 11:01 Photo ID: 7654128 VIRIN: 230228-F-NR913-0007 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.28 MB Location: MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lunch and Learn Panel concludes Black History Month events [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.