Members from across the tri-base area gather at the Black History Month lunch and learn panel at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 28, 2023. The event included lunch, poetry, spoken word, speeches, and a question and answer session. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2023 Date Posted: 02.28.2023 11:01 Photo ID: 7654127 VIRIN: 230228-F-NR913-0005 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.4 MB Location: MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lunch and Learn Panel concludes Black History Month events [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.