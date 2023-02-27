Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lunch and Learn Panel concludes Black History Month events [Image 4 of 6]

    Lunch and Learn Panel concludes Black History Month events

    MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.28.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Members from across the tri-base area gather at the Black History Month lunch and learn panel at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 28, 2023. The event included lunch, poetry, spoken word, speeches, and a question and answer session. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 11:01
    VIRIN: 230228-F-NR913-0005
    Location: MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    airmen
    black history month
    Mildenhall Nation

