U.S. Air Force Chaplain Maj. Peter Dumag, 100th Air Refueling Wing deputy chaplain, gives an invocation at the Black History Month lunch and learn panel at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 28, 2023. The event, which included dancing, speeches, and lunch, was the final celebration of BHM in the tri-base area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2023 Date Posted: 02.28.2023 11:01 Photo ID: 7654125 VIRIN: 230228-F-NR913-0004 Resolution: 5307x3531 Size: 1.2 MB Location: MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lunch and Learn Panel concludes Black History Month events [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.