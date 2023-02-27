U.S. Air Force Airmen, spouses, veterans and civilian contractors from across the tri-base area attend the Black History Month lunch and learn panel at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 28, 2023. While enjoying food, attendees listened to RAF Mildenhall members and local community members present poetry and readings from famous authors’ works. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2023 11:01
|Photo ID:
|7654123
|VIRIN:
|230228-F-NR913-0003
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lunch and Learn Panel concludes Black History Month events [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT