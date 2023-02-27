Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lunch and Learn Panel concludes Black History Month events [Image 2 of 6]

    Lunch and Learn Panel concludes Black History Month events

    MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.28.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Airmen, spouses, veterans and civilian contractors from across the tri-base area attend the Black History Month lunch and learn panel at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 28, 2023. While enjoying food, attendees listened to RAF Mildenhall members and local community members present poetry and readings from famous authors’ works. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 11:01
    Photo ID: 7654123
    VIRIN: 230228-F-NR913-0003
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lunch and Learn Panel concludes Black History Month events [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Lunch and Learn Panel concludes Black History Month events
    Lunch and Learn Panel concludes Black History Month events
    Lunch and Learn Panel concludes Black History Month events
    Lunch and Learn Panel concludes Black History Month events
    Lunch and Learn Panel concludes Black History Month events
    Lunch and Learn Panel concludes Black History Month events

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    OneTeamOneFight
    Diversity and Inclusion
    TeamMildenhall
    Mildenhall Nation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT