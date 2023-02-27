U.S. Air Force Airmen, veterans, contractors and spouses attended the Black History Month lunch and learn panel hosted by the African Heritage Association at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 28, 2023. The African Heritage Association is an organization that highlights the achievements of Active Duty and civilian African Americans across the tri-base area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2023 Date Posted: 02.28.2023 11:01 Photo ID: 7654121 VIRIN: 230228-F-NR913-0002 Resolution: 5346x3557 Size: 1.17 MB Location: MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lunch and Learn Panel concludes Black History Month events [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.