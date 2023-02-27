Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Black History Month Luncheon [Image 2 of 2]

    Black History Month Luncheon

    COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessica Haynie 

    14th Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    Columbus High School Junior ROTC, Columbus, Miss., preform colors at the Black History Month Luncheon, here, Feb. 23, 2023. The keynote speaker for the event was U.S. Air Force retied Maj. Allen Williams, Columbus High School senior aerospace science instructor. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Haynie)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 09:48
    Photo ID: 7654012
    VIRIN: 230223-F-WT071-1002
    Resolution: 5542x3687
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Black History Month Luncheon [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Jessica Haynie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Community
    AETC
    14FTW
    BlackHistory

