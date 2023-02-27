Columbus High School Junior ROTC, Columbus, Miss., preform colors at the Black History Month Luncheon, here, Feb. 23, 2023. The keynote speaker for the event was U.S. Air Force retied Maj. Allen Williams, Columbus High School senior aerospace science instructor. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Haynie)

Date Taken: 02.23.2023
Location: COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US