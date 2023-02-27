Columbus High School Junior ROTC, Columbus, Miss., preform colors at the Black History Month Luncheon, here, Feb. 23, 2023. The keynote speaker for the event was U.S. Air Force retied Maj. Allen Williams, Columbus High School senior aerospace science instructor. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Haynie)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2023 09:48
|Photo ID:
|7654012
|VIRIN:
|230223-F-WT071-1002
|Resolution:
|5542x3687
|Size:
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Black History Month Luncheon [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Jessica Haynie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT