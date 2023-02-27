Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Black History Month Luncheon [Image 1 of 2]

    Black History Month Luncheon

    COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessica Haynie 

    14th Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Justin Greive, 14th Flying Training Wing commander, speaks at the Black History Luncheon, here on Feb. 23, 2023. The base hosted a luncheon for base personell and community partners to celebrate black history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Haynie)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2023
    This work, Black History Month Luncheon [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Jessica Haynie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Community
    AETC
    14FTW
    BlackHistory

