U.S. Army soldiers with Alpha Battery 5th Battalion, 7th Air Defense Artillery Regiment spend one last moment with their families and loved ones before deploying. Alpha Battery is now deploying to relieve Charlie Battery, on their air shielding mission along NATO's Eastern Flank. The Unit is a part of the 10th Army Air & Missile Defense Command, deployed to Poland from their home base in Baumholder, Germany in February 2022, just days after Russia’s unprovoked invasion of the sovereign European nation of Ukraine. This temporary, defensive move is in response to the current security environment, designed to deter aggression by reinforcing our defensive posture on the Alliance’s Eastern flank. Baumholder, Germany February 14, 2023 (U.S. Army Photo by Ruediger Hess)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2023 Date Posted: 02.28.2023 09:55 Photo ID: 7653977 VIRIN: 230214-A-MX671-0223 Resolution: 4804x3841 Size: 1.56 MB Location: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, "No Fear" Battalion deploy [Image 10 of 10], by Ruediger Hess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.