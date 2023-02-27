Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    "No Fear" Battalion deploy [Image 7 of 10]

    &quot;No Fear&quot; Battalion deploy

    BAUMHOLDER, RP, GERMANY

    02.14.2023

    Photo by Ruediger Hess 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army soldiers with Alpha Battery 5th Battalion, 7th Air Defense Artillery Regiment spend one last moment with their families and loved ones before deploying. Alpha Battery is now deploying to relieve Charlie Battery, on their air shielding mission along NATO's Eastern Flank. The Unit is a part of the 10th Army Air & Missile Defense Command, deployed to Poland from their home base in Baumholder, Germany in February 2022, just days after Russia’s unprovoked invasion of the sovereign European nation of Ukraine. This temporary, defensive move is in response to the current security environment, designed to deter aggression by reinforcing our defensive posture on the Alliance’s Eastern flank. Baumholder, Germany February 14, 2023 (U.S. Army Photo by Ruediger Hess)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 09:55
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE 
    This work, "No Fear" Battalion deploy [Image 10 of 10], by Ruediger Hess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

