Anchorage First Classes

SINGAPORE (Feb. 27, 2023) – Yeoman 1st Class Alejandro Ramos-Bravo, left, makes a payment for a First Class Petty Officer Association (FCPOA) deployment coin from Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Dallas Collins aboard amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23), Feb. 27, 2023. The FCPOA is a leadership organization that provides morale and mentorship to junior Sailors. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serves as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tom Tonthat)

