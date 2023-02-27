726th Expeditionary Air Force AFSCs work together for manpower integration initiative

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brenlee Gonzalez Delgado with the 726th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron’s (EABS) travel management office instructs volunteers from different parts of the squadron on how to properly secure HESCO Barriers being sent to Manda Bay, Kenya, at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Feb. 15, 2023. Other shops from with the 726th EABS come together for such projects as part of an on-going effort to train multi-capable Airmen in basic cross-functional tasks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jayson Burns)

